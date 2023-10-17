Nissan Hyper Tourer Concept is a luxury MPV in the mould of the Volvo EM90 and Lexus LM

The Nissan Hyper Tourer Concept is Nissan’s latest Concept heading for the Tokyo Motor Show as a luxury electric MPV.

MPVs have been disappearing from the car landscape in recent years as buyers favour SUVs. However, in an age of electrification, there seems to be a resurgence for people movers, especially at the top end of the market.

We’ve recently seen the Lexus LM appear as a luxury hybrid people mover, and the electric Volvo EM90 is due to get its official debut shortly (although we’ve already seen it). Now it’s Nissan’s turn to preview its take on a luxury MPV with the Nissan Hyper Tourer Concept.

The design is basically a big rectangle lower half with a big sloping greenhouse, heavily aero-optimised with flat sides, deep creases, angular bumpers and channels to smooth airflow and a white stripe running between the lower body and greenhouse which morphs into DLRs at the front.

Inside, Nissan says they’ve combined technology with ‘omotenashi” (Japanese hospitality) to deliver an MPV perfect for long-distance travel, with high-density batteries, and swivel seats in the front to allow the front seat passengers and driver to face the back seats in fully autonomous mode, AI monitoring passenger and driver health and optimised ambient lighting to suit the mood.

Just like the Hyper Urban and Hyper Adventure Concepts we’ve already seen the Hyper Tourer comes with V2X to let it act as a power supply for just about anything.

The Nissan Hyper Tourer Concept will debut at the Tokyo Motor Show later this month.