Nissan Hyper Urban electric crossover highlights Nissan’s future design and tech

The Nissan Hyper Urban electric crossover is the first of a series of Nissan Concepts heading for the Tokyo Motor Show, highlighting future design and tech.

Just last week, Nissan revealed a new EV concept – the Concept 20-23 – which, although a bit bonkers and OTT, clearly pointed to a new electric Micra to come.

But now, in the lead-up to the Tokyo Motor Show, Nissan is back with a another concept – the Nissan Hyper Urban electric crossover – and promising more to come. But this new concept looks to be all about highlighting design and tech possibilities for Nissan’s upcoming new EVs, rather than pointing at a specific new EV.

In terms of looks, the Hyper Urban Concept is a mad crossover with bonkers doors – at the front they’re butterfly doors and at the back a sort of gulliwng vibe going on – and much angularity going on, with full-width LEDs front and rear, huge panoramic roof and funky wheels.

Inside, Nissan says you’ll find an ‘urban living space’ with more angles going on, a customisable instrument panel and front seats which can be rolled in to the back to lounge.

There’s no information on power or battery, but Nissan says there is both V2H (vehicle to Home) and V2G (vehicle to grid) tech so you can use the car to power your home if needed and sell back excess power to the grid.