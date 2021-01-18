Nissan is the UK’s biggest-selling electric brand – and wants to put you in a LEAF for under £250pm

Nissan is the biggest selling car and van brand in the UK, biggest seller of electric LCVs and wants to put you in a LEAF for under £250pm.

The Nissan LEAF has been with us for more than a decade and has done more to drive the uptake of electric cars than any other car makers. Yes, even Tesla.

It’s arguable that Nissan squandered the lead it had with the LEAF, and although it has evolved and improved in the years since it arrived – and is still a very good EV – its dominance is now now longer as more and more car makers deliver more modern SUVs.

But despite that, Nissan remains the single biggest purveyor of electric vehicles in the UK when you throw in electric CVs, with the e-NV200 taking a 60 per cent market share in the last twelve months, twice as big as its nearest rival.

Now, ahead of the arrival of the Nissan EV cavalry in the shape of the new Nissan Ariya this year, Nissan are keen to get buyers in to a LEAF EV, after upping the LEAF spec and cutting prices, and to discount the notion that EVs are too expensive they’re offering the 4okWh LEAF N-Connecta for £249pm (after a 15 per cent deposit).

It’s not the LEAF with the greatest range, not the best trim, but it is an affordable way to get in to a well-made and able EV without breaking the bank.

Nic Verneuil, Nissan Sales Director, said:

Both LEAF and e-NV200 offer class-leading capability and value both from an acquisition and whole life cost standpoint. With significant gains in running and maintenance costs, no road tax to pay and free entry to the increasing number of low emission zones across the UK, the Nissan electric range offers everyday value to savvy motorists looking to upgrade to an electric future – a future we call Nissan NEXT.

If Nissan’s offer motivates you to get in to a LEAF, click here for details.