Nissan LEAF gets a bit of a price cut and equipment boost as the competition grows

The electric Nissan LEAF gets a price cut in the UK, and additional equipment, as Nissan reacts to increasing EV competition.

The Nissan LEAF is, in many ways, as responsible for the EV ‘revolution’ as Tesla, despite it being Nissan’s only EV offering.

But the competition for electric car sales is getting stronger all the time, and even Nissan has finally come up with the new electric Ariya SUV, so Nissan are going to have to fight hard to keep the LEAF selling.

To that end, Nissan has announced a price cut for the LEAF in the UK, as well as additional equipment.

Battery offerings remain the same with 40kWh or 62kWh (e+) offerings, with the LEAF range now starting at £26,845 (after PiCG) and rising to £34,710 for the LEAF e+ Tekna, with a new entry-level e+ N-Connecta delivering 62kWh battery from £32,695.

Spec updates across the LEAF range include Intelligent Rear View Mirror on Tekna models, Shark Fin Antenna on N-Connecta and up, Blind Spot Intervention and adjustable steering wheel.

Nissan has also cut the price of ProPilot by £145 and ProPilot Parking Assist by £295.

James Bird, Nissan’s Product Manager, said:

The Nissan LEAF continues to set the standard for advancing the affordability and desirability of zero-emission driving. The latest updates for the introduction of the MY20 LEAF range ensure the model is very competitive against other EVs in the segment, and even more accessible for customers.

The revised Nissan LEAF goes in to production on 16 November.