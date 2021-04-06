Nissan LEAF joins the rush to ‘ADJUST’ pricing to keep the PiCG Grant

The Nissan LEAF is the latest electric car to have its pricing adjusted to ensure that even the 62kWh model is eligible for the PiCG.

There has been no shortage of maker of electric cars queueing up to ‘adjust’ pricing in the wake of the cut in the Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG) which has excluded cars costing more than £35k from the scheme.

We’ve seen BMW cut the price of the i3 and i3s, Vauxhall cut the price of the Mokka-e, Tesla drop the Model 3’s price, MG knock £500 off and Citroen revise pricing for the e-C4.

Now it’s the turn of the most venerable of the UK’s electric car offerings to react to the change as Nissan bites the bullet and does exactly what HM Government hoped and drops prices across the LEAF range.

Nissan has cut prices on both the 40kWh and 62kWh LEAF ensuring that both now qualify for the PiCG, with the entry-level 40kWh LEAF Acenta now starting at £25,995 (after PiCG) – a headline cut of £1,350 – and at the other end of the LEAF scale the 62kWh LEAF e+ Tekna now costs from £32,495 (which is the now ubiquitous £34,995 before PiCG), a headline cut of £5,265.

To further tempt buyers, Nissan is also has a zero per cent PCP offer for the 62kWh LEAF e+ Tekna at £299pm (after a £4,718 deposit).