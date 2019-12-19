Nissan LEAF price DROPS and supply rises

Nissan has reduced the price of the electric LEAF by £1,650, putting all 40kWh LEAFs under £30k (after PiCG), and added equipment.

For now, the Nissan LEAF is the world’s best-selling electric car with more than 440,000 examples sold since it first arrived in 2010.

But the competition is getting fierce in the EV market, so Nissan has decided the time is right to deliver a price cut for the LEAF (effectively reversing a price increase earlier this year), cutting the price by £1,650.

The price cut sees the 40kWh Acenta start at £26,345 (after PiCG) rising to £29,345 for the range-topping LEAF Tekna at £29,345, neatly placing all the 40kWh LEAFs in the under £30k bracket.

That psychological £30k barrier may not matter much to retail buyers, but for company car buyers with a specific ceiling it could, and with a zero BIK rate coming in from April 2020 Nissan is clearly hoping the price cut will entice more company car buyers to take a look at the LEAF range as demand for EVs from businesses rises on the back of that zero BIK rate.

In the expectation that will happen, Nissan has secured additional LEAF production for the UK to ensure supply is timely for both private and business buyers and added some extra bits – cornering fogs (on some) and a couple of USB points in the back.

Nic Verneuil, Nissan Marketing Director, said: