Nissan LEAF10 celebrates a decade of the world’s ‘First mass-market EV’

The Nissan LEAF10 arrives as a special edition celebration model of Nissan’s electric LEAF featuring Ariya influences and additional tech.

Every car maker on the planet is busy rolling out electric cars as the world continues on its seemingly unstoppable momentum to consign ICE cars to the history bin and replace them with EVs.

But Nissan has been on a quest to do much the same for a decade – although, perhaps short-stiltedly – with just the LEAF to fight the battle, but with the new Nissan Ariya set to take the Nissan EV mantle forward it’s time to celebrate a decade of LEAF with a special Edition model – the Nissan LEAF10.

Bringing together the LEAF with the new Ariya, the LEAF10 gets influence from the Ariya with Kimiko pattern on the door mirrors, roofline and boot lid, and a new name badge on the C-pillar, with either Pearl Black Metallic or new two-tone Ceramic Grey and Pearl Black (at extra cost), with 17″ alloys on N-Connecta models.

LEAF10 can be had with Nissan’s in-car wi-fi hotspot with 4g for up to seven devices, NissanConnect services, pre-heat, Intelligent Blind Spot, Intelligent Rear-View mirror, ProPilot and e-Pedal.

Helen Perry, Chief Marketing Manager, said:

Our iconic model has attracted over 180,000 motorists across Europe. We hope that with its enhanced styling features and latest technologies such as In-Car Wi-Fi and its remote functions including lock and unlock capabilities to receive packages; LEAF can continue to excite those who are just starting their EV journey.

No prices for the LEAF10 yet.