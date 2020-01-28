Nissan Navara Off-Roader AT-32 – Nissan’s TOUGHEST Navara gets updated

The Nissan Navara Off-Roader AT-32 – the off-road rugged take on the Navara Pick-up – gets updated to make it even more capable.

As we’ve said endless times before, the majority of Double-Cab Pick-ups are bought by businesses looking for a tax efficient company ‘car’, and very few will ever do any real work, or spend time off-road.

But Nissan do make a pick-up which is designed to be properly rufty-tufty and very off-road capable, and it’s the Nissan Navara Off-Roader AT-32. And now it’s had a bit of a makeover.

The Navara Off-Roader AT-32 is a creation between Nissan and Icelandic off-road experts Arctic Trucks – which gives it strong credentials – and the latest iteration is designed to be just as capable, but more efficient too and better to drive.

The AT32 now has full underbody shielding to protect it which has been upgraded to a lightweight aluminium with improved shape for better protection however rough the terrain.

Wheels are now shod with 32″ Nokian tyres to handle anything you can throw at it – without compromising on-road ability – and still comes with wheel arch extensions, all-terrain performance suspension from Bilstein and smattering of decals.

If you need even more from the AT32, then you can option an electronic diff for the front axle and a snorkel to push wading depth to 800mm.

Manuel Burdiel, General Manager Europe, LCV Sales, said:

The Nissan Navara OFF-ROADER AT32 was a sell-out success and proved incredibly popular with adventurers seeking elegance and toughness. We have upgraded the OFF-ROADER AT32 so it can maintain its position as the ultimate Navara while bringing new efficiency and becoming fully WLTP compliant. It’s the perfect blend of in-car technology, comfort and extreme off-road performance.

So if you want a tax-efficient off-road pick-up that really delivers, the new Nissan Navara Off-Roader AT-32 goes on sale in February.