Nissan Qashqai, X-Trail and Micra get new upscale N-TEC versions

Nissan is kicking off the New Year with what they’re calling ‘Upscale’ versions of the Qashqai, x-Trail and Micra in new N-TEC trim.

Nissan may be having a bit of a touch time at the moment, but they still offer some properly appealing cars. And now there are new versions of the Qashqai, X-Trail and Micra sporting a new ‘upscale’ trim level – N-TEC.

Nissan say the N-TEC Special Versions will upscale the range, with all models getting unique black styling titivations and Nissan Intelligent Mobility innovation to more models.

The Nissan Qashqai N-TEC – which costs from £26,475 – gets a set of black 19″ alloys and darkened LED headlights, with black Alcantara seats, ProPilot and Intelligent Park and NissanConnect Infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

If you want something bigger, and a bit more capable than the Qashqai on rougher stuff, then there’s the new X-Trail N-TEC which comes with Nissan’s 1.7 litre dCi engine, with either FWD or 4WD, 18″ black alloys, darkened V-Motion grille, gloss black exterior highlights, door sills with illuminated lettering, ProPilot (if you opt for the auto version) and Safety Shield Package.

The finally N-TEC offering is the Micra N-Tec, priced from £16,995, which is based on the Acenta trim but adds 17″ black alloys, gloss black details, privacy glass and front Fogs as well as NissanConnect with Nav, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear view camera and parking sensors and Intelligent Emergency Braking.

All three N-TEC models will be available to order soon, but there is limited availability.