Nissan say Electric Car drivers now drive MORE miles than ICE drivers

Nissan research show that drivers of electric cars now clock up more mileage a year than drivers of ICE cars, dispelling the myth of range anxiety.

We all know that electric cars are really best used as local runarounds, an ideal second car for trotting off to the shops, doing the school run and all those short local journeys that keep you close to home and stop you angsting about running out of electrickery. But, it seems, that view is now completely wrong.

In fact, according to a survey commissioned by Nissan, drivers of electric cars now clock up more miles a year on average than drivers of ICE cars.

The difference isn’t huge – EV drivers across the UK and Europe clock up 8,823 miles a year on average, compared to 8,450 for ICE drivers – but the fact EV drivers are doing so many miles does rather put to bed the whole range anxiety thing.

Arnaud Charpentier, Nissan Product Strategy VP, said:

This research reiterates that electric driving is not only a smart option beneficial to the environment but also a fun, exciting and convenient choice for the owners. It is no surprise that people now drive EV further than ICE cars. We are confident that with more EV on the road dispelling myths, range anxiety will soon be in the past.

Interestingly, the survey also reveals 69 per cent of EV drivers are perfectly happy with the existing charging infrastructure, and 70 per cent have found real world range of their EVs is better than they expected.

Sounds like more reasons to go out and buy a new electric Nissan Ariya. Which couldn’t possibly be the reason for this survey.

Could it?