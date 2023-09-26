Nissan will sell ONLY electric cars in the UK by 2030 – despite the 2035 ICE ban

Nissan has announced it will sell only electric cars by 2030, despite the ICE ban in the UK now happening in 2035.

Tesla may now be considered the car company which made EVs a mainstream possibility, but in reality the field was lead by Nissan with the LEAF, although that lead has been squandered until recently.

But Nissan is now moving quickly to offer a greater rangeof EVs, promising 19 new EVs globally by 2030, and, despite the recent pushing back of the ICE ban to 2035 in the UK, has declared it will only be selling EVs by 2030.

The first of the new electric Nissan’s will be the electric Micra which, we suspect, will be followed by a new Nissan Leaf expected to be a Crossover/SUV to sit below the Nissan Ariya.

Also in the mix is solid-state batteries which, says Nissan, will arrive in 2028 and reduce the cost of batteries and improve charging rates.

Nissan’s Guillaume Cartier said:

As Europe accelerates towards EV, Nissan will continue to deliver the striking crossover design and driving excitement that our customers love. With breakthroughs in battery technology, electric vehicles will become even more accessible, and Nissan will continue to champion EV as the best way to provide cleaner, simpler and more affordable mobility.