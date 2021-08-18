Nissan Z Proto turns in to the NEW Nissan Z – but it’s not for the UK

Nissan has taken last year’s Z Proto and turned it into the new Nissan Z, with a 400bhp twin-turbo V6. But it’s not coming to the UK.

It’s actually almost 13 years since the current Nissan 370Z was revealed, and although it’s been facelifted a few times since it’s still much the same car that arrived back in 2008.

After so long on the market with no real changes, it was starting to look like Nissan were going to let the 370Z whither on the vine, but last year we got the Nissan Z Proto as a peek at what a new Nissan 400Z (as we thought it would be) could offer.

Now, Nissan has turned the Z Proto into the new Nissan Z, revealed ahead of going on sale in the US in 2022 but, thanks to a smaller market and emissions limits, the new Nissan Z isn’t coming to the UK.

Power for the Nissan Z comes from a twin-turbo, 3.0-litre V6 (borrowed from the Infiniti Q60) good for 400bhp and 350lb/ft of torque, with either a six-speed manual or nine-speed auto, both with launch control.

The new Z gets increased body rigidity, new power steering, new shocks, and revised double-wishbone suspension, and 18″ or 19″ alloys depending on model (there’s a choice of Sport or Performance, with a Proto Spec limited edition launch model).

In terms of looks, it’s all very ‘Z’, with long bonnet and stubby arse, LED headlights echoing the early 240Z with half-circles, a nose which does much the same, front splitter and rear spoiler on Performance models.

Inside is a bit retro Z, but there’s an 8″ infotainment screen and 12.3″ digital instruments, with a three analogue pod of gauges, GT-R inspired seats and a choice of Graphite, Red and Blue upholstery.