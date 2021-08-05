No new ICE cars from DS from 2024, and Alfa Romeo all ELECTRIC by 2027

Stellantis has announced that its DS Brand will stop launching new ICE cars in 2024 and that Alfa Romeo will only sell electric cars from 2027.

With the headlong rush into electric cars – driven not by demand, but by legislation – we do wonder if huge chunks of car buyers will be priced out of new cars altogether, and legislators may wake up and realise that the huge push into EVs is as potentially problematic as the previous push into diesel-engined cars was.

But for now, carmakers are having to turn a century or more of ICE car development into waste’ and replace their highly-developed ICE cars with heavy and expensive electric models.

That’s now starting to happen for car makers from budget to luxury, and as Stellantis announces profits across its sprawling range of marques it also reveals a more accelerated plan to electrify its brands.

It seems the DS brand will now go all-electric by 2024, a year earlier than originally announced, although that means no new ICE or Hybrid models, not a complete stop on ICE cars – just no new ones from 2024 onwards – which means existing ICE and Hybrid models will run their course but not be replaced.

With the Alfa Romeo brand, Stellantis say it will sell only electric models from 2027, although with just two models – the Giulia and Stelvio (and Tonale to come) – that’s not exactly the herculean task car makers like Mercedes, Toyota, BMW, VW and more face with their plethora of models.

Other news from Stellantis reveals that Lancia – no longer present in the UK, but perhaps returning with EVs – will only launch EVs from 2026, and the Fiat Punto – dumped in 2018 – will be back in 2023.