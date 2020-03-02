Now it’s the Beijing Motor Show CANCELLED as Coronavirus wreaks havoc on the world’s events

The Beijing Motor Show, due to take place from April 21 2020 to April 30 2020, is officially postponed as the spread of Coronavirus widens.

A few days ago, just days before it was due to start, the Geneva Motor Show was cancelled as Switzerland banned gatherings of more than 1,000 in a bid yo slow the spread of Coronavirus. And now it’s the turn of the Beijing Motor Show.

The surprise is not that the Beijing Motor Show is off, but that organisers say it is officially just postponed. But with the virus now spreading quickly round the world it seems unlikely it will be rescheduled.

An official statement from the Beijing Motor Show organisers said:

Based on the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic situation, Beijing Municipal People’s Government has imposed its highest-level response mechanism for major public health emergencies. To ensure the health and safety of exhibitors and participants, we, on behalf of the Organizing Committee of the 2020 (16th) Beijing International Automobile Exhibition (Auto China 2020), have decided to postpone the event which was initially scheduled at the new and old venues of China International Exhibition Center (CIEC) in Beijing from April 21 to 30 this year.

This may be another high-profile event falling victim to the spread of Coronavirus, but it’s not going to be the last, although if we all wash hands regularly, don’t touch our faces when out, and be sensible, it’ll pass.

Everything does.