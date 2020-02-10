Now it’s the Mercedes S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet being axed – and 15,000 jobs

Mercedes-Benz is planning to cut 15,000 jobs and axe low volume models like the S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet in a rapidly changing car landscape.

It’s not secret that the car industry is going through the biggest changes any of us have seen in our lifetimes, and there are going to be casualties. Even big name casualties, without preemptive action.

Jaguar Land Rover in the UK are already cutting costs and jobs in an effort to be viable, but even the big German Premium makers are not immune to the looming chaos, and it looks like Mercedes is planning some big changes to face the future.

According to Handelsblatt, Mercedes will announce 15,000 job cuts tomorrow as it seeks to cut costs, and it will be dropping and changing a number of models.

It seems the coupe and cabriolet versions of the S-Class are to join the Mercedes X-Class in the history bin, and the Mercedes B-Class could disappear as we know it to morph in to some sort of crossover, and the Mercedes CLs and the four-door AMG GT will become one.

These changes come about as Mercedes struggles with the big drop in demand for diesel cars, and their electric car offensive – for what it is so far – hampered by a shortage of battery supply and likely to see Mercedes facing big fines for emissions.

Which could wipe out any of the savings from job cuts and model culling.