Now it’s the turn of the new VW Golf GTI to TEASE its face

Volkswagen has rolled out a tease for the new VW Golf GTI ahead of its debut at the Geneva Motor Show, with a single image of the front of the GTI.

It looks like the Geneva Motor Show is going to be about the new Volkswagen Golf, or at least its performance models, rather than about VW’s electric ID range which dominated the Frankfurt Motor Show last year, effectively pushing the new Golf in to the shadows.

Volkswagen has already started to tease the new Golf GTD with a single image of its nose, and VW’s back again with another, very similar, tease for the new Golf GTI (above).

Volkswagen tells us that the new Golf GTI gets an open front bumper with GTI wings and honeycomb grille, a GTI diffuser and twin tail pipes, Digital Cockpit and multifunction steering wheel, lots of ambient lighting options and an option to have the radiator grille crossbar illuminated.

It will also come with Car2x to communicate with other cars, and VW also say it 2.0 litre turbo engine will ‘exceed expectations’ and be supported by a new adaptive chassis control. Oh, and it’ll have chequered seats, of course.

But what VW aren’t saying is how much oomph the new GTI will offer, but if the leaked power specs for the new Golf are right, it will mean the new Golf GTI will come with 238bhp.

All will be revealed in Geneva in a matter of days.