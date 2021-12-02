Now Nissan turns the Ariya in to a single seater electric concept – in a week of Nissan EV concepts

The Nissan Ariya Single Seater Concept is revealed in a week of Nissan Concepts, turning the Ariya into a 400bhp track car.

This week, we’ve already seen four new Nissan EV Concepts, including what looks like a LEAF replacement. And now we get another – the Nissan Ariya Single Seater Concept.

Although it seems likely all of the concepts Nissan revealed earlier in the week give an indication of production models to come, the dubbing of this as an Ariya Concept looks to be more about keeping the Ariya front and centre during its delayed availability, rather than previewing an actual production car.

The Ariya bit comes from the powertrain underpinning the single-seater concept, which utilises the more powerful EV powertrain in the Ariya with 389 hp and 442 lb/ft of torque, which will be far more performance potent here than in the Aritya proper.

To further emphasise the Ariya link, Nissan has also painted the single-seater concept in the same colour as the Ariya’s launch model, together with a V-shape nose, thin light bar and smooth surfacing.

Nissan’s Juan Manuel Hoyos said:

At Nissan, we dare to do what others don’t. With this concept we want to showcase the high-performance potential of the Ariya’s powertrain in a motorsports-inspired package that not only hints at the design and styling of the road car that inspired it, but that also demonstrates a new and efficient EV performance language.