Now the electric Kia EV9 SUV grabs the UK Car of the Year gong too

The electric Kia EV9 seven-seat SUV has been voted the UK Car of the Year Award, adding to its WWCOTY gong a few days ago.

When we revealed the finalists in the 2024 UK Car of the Year Awards at the start of the month, we moaned that, with five BEVs in a finalist list of seven, it was in no way representative of the sort of cars real buyers want.

Now, following a win in the 2024 Women’s World Car of the Year yesterday, the Kia EV9 has now been voted the UK Car of the Year for 2024 too.

Voted for by a panel of 39 UK motoring journalists, all entrants must have been launched in the last twelve months, voters were clearly impressed by the EV9’s versatility, with a choice of six or seven seats, RWD or AWD, 99.8kWh battery and Kia’s seven-year/100,000 mile warranty.

John Challen, co-chairman, UK Car of the Year Awards, said:

The uberpractical Kia EV9 could be the vehicle that gets more drivers out of their petrol or diesel car than any other model. Seven seats, loaded with technology, premium quality and enough miles from the battery to cure almost every case of range anxiety – plus it’s fantastic to drive, too. The fact that nearly half of our judging panel chose the Kia as the UK Car of the Year 2024 is a massive vote of confidence in what is a seriously impressive and hugely appealing car.

All that said, it’ll cost you at least £65k to get into the base model, and getting on for £80k for a range-topping EV9.

Ouch.