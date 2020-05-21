Now you can order a Toyota GR Yaris in the UK from your lockdown sofa

The recently revealed 257bhp, 4WD Toyota GR Yaris is now available to order remotely in the UK with prices starting from £29,995.

It’s more than four months since the Toyota GR Yaris was revealed as the sort of little hot hatch you’d never have expected from Toyota.

In fact, although it looks like a Yaris on steroids it’s really a bespoke rally car made to be road legal, complete with a unique three-door body, lower roof, lots of lightweight materials, 4WD and 257bhp at its disposal.

We already know, because Toyota told us in March, that the GR Yaris costs from £29,995, but when Toyota revealed pricing it didn’t actually put the bonkers Yaris on sale. Well, at least not officially.

But now, Covid-19 lockdown or not, the GR Yaris is going on sale in the UK, and to get round the problems of social distancing and lockdown Toyota are letting you order online from the comfort of your own sofa.

Standard spec for the GR Yaris includes GR-Four all-wheel drive, GR Sports Suspension, Ultrasuede GR Sports Seats, 18″ alloys, twin exhaust pipes, Smart entry and Active Noise Control.

Spend an extra £3.5k for the GR Yaris Circuit Pack and you get lightweight components and performance parts for sharper response and improved handling, with 18″ forged alloys with Michelin Sport Pilot 4s rubber, track-tuned GR suspension, a pair of Torsen LSDs and red brake callipers.

If you want to place an order for the Toyota GR Yaris you’ll need to do a basic spec and part with a £1,500 deposit. But don’t expect your car much before the end of the year.