Nowhere to charge your EV at home? The ZipCharge portable EV charger could be the answer

Zipcharge reveals a portable charger for EVs at COP26, promising to deliver home charging for those without off-road space.

We’re constantly being told that we need millions of charging points if the road to an electric car future is to go anywhere, but surely the right route is to deliver enough rapid charge locations – just as we have with some 8,000 or so petrol stations – delivering speeds up to 350kW for long journeys, and let the rest of the charging be home charging?

The problem is, around 40 per cent of homes in the UK – and up to 65 per cent in metropolitan areas – don’t have any dedicated off road space, so charging at home is either impossible or involves long trailing cables across footpaths. Which is far from ideal or practical.

Now, startup Zipcharge has come up with a possible solution for this home charging problem with their ‘Go’ portable EV charger promising to deliver enough charge to get around locally or to the nearest proper electric forecourt.

Housed in a case like a wheely suitcase, the GO can be charged in the home and deliver up to 20 miles of range to an EV from its 4kWh battery (an 8kWh pack is also in the offing), with the charging cable locking on to the port to discourage the light-fingered from relieving you of your charger.

It’s going to be a year before the ‘Go’ is ready, and the indication is that it’ll cost around £50 a month to lease the lower power version. Not cheap, but it could be a solution for many who are put off an EV because they can’t charge at home.