One-off Kia Soul EV Boardmasters Edition turns the Soul EV in to a COOL SUV

Kia takes a pre-production Soul EV and turns it into the Kia Soul EV Boardmasters Edition with raised ride height and Maxxis Bighorn sand tyres.

The Kia Soul is a perfectly good, although rather uninspiring, family runaround, although it now does the same job with electrickery powering the wheels instead of ICE since 2019, making it much less affordable for families than the previous ICE Soul models.

But it seems the Soul has hidden ‘Butch’ beneath the boxy practical bodywork, and Kia has released the Soul’s inner ‘Cool’ with this, the Soul EV Boardmasters Edition.

Kia has created the Boardmasters Edition for the Boardmasters Cornish surfing and music festival, using a pre-production Soul EV and turning it into a surfers delight.

Kia has doubled the Soul’s ride height and fitted 16″ steel wheel with big Maxxis Bighorn sand tyres so sand and rocky terrain can be shrugged off, fitted it with a custom roof rack to take a pair of 7’9″ Tahe Bic Malibu surfboards, complete with a pair of LED spotlights and a solar panel for added charge.

Inside, Kia has ripped out the back seats and fitted a wooden deck, as well as a fold-out bench at the back and a swing-out arm for drying, but the front of the cabin remains much the same with infotainment and sound still present.

Power stays the same as the regular Soul EV, with a 201bhp motor powered by a 64kWh battery, although range is likely to be compromised with the changes made.

There’s no indication Kia intended to deliver a similar model to the Boardmasters Edition, but it looks so much better than the regular Soul EV, perhaps they should?