Opel Monza (Vauxhall Royale) heading back as an ELECTRIC range-topper?

Reports from Germany say that Opel/Vauxhall are planning to revive the Opel Monza / Vauxhall Royale as a range-topping electric car.

There was a time when mainstream car makers built big coupes and found a ready market, like Ford with the Granada Ghia Coupe and Vauxhall with the Royale Coupe (a Vauxhall-badged version of the Opel Monza).

Now, according to reports from Germany, Opel/Vauxhall are planning to revive the Monza/Royale as a range-topping electric car, although exactly what form it will take – apart from being about the same length as a Bentley Continental GT – isn’t completely clear, although you can probably bet the farm on it being a Crossover/SUV. And make a similar bet that it won’t be a big saloon-based coupe.

It could be that Opel/Vauxhall will take styling inspiration from the Opel Monza Concept we saw back in 2013, a sort of shooting brake with big gullwing doors and a hybrid powertrain using a 1.0 litre engine and electric motor.

But even if the style is inspired by that Monza Concept, the new Monza will be a BEV, using PSA’s new eVMP Platform (Electric Vehicle Modular Platform) which is said to allow front and four-wheel drive, up to 400bhp and battery size of up to 100kWh.