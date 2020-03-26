Own a Lotus? It just got a LOT cheaper to service as Lotus SLASH costs by up to 50%

If you own a Lotus, or are planning to buy one, ownership just got a lot cheaper as Lotus slash the cost of servicing by up to 50 per cent.

New brooms do sweep away old ideas, and Geely’s arrival as a set of ambitious deep pockets – and a track record with under-performing car brands – is set to transform Lotus in the next few years, not in some sort of Dany Bahar pipe-dream, but in a real, credible way.

That will include everything from the Lotus Evija as a halo EV to show Lotus is a match for anyone, a new Lotus Esprit as a ‘bridge’ between the old and the new, a Lotus SUV and a new range of sports cars.

But apart from perhaps giving current Lotus models something of a desirability boost, a host of new models and a new direction doesn’t do anything for current Lotus owners – admittedly only a few tens of thousands in the UK – but the ‘new’ Lotus has that covered too.

Lotus has slashed the cost of servicing and simplified schedules for the Elise, Exige and Evora, with an average price drop of 37 per cent but a headline drop of more than 50 per cent – from £554 to £270 – for the first service on the Elise.

The aim is to bolster the brand and its dealers, and to bring business back in-house at Lotus dealers and, with parts dropping in priced too, get as many Lotus as possible using OEM parts rather than aftermarket.

Chris Hinks, Aftersales Director Lotus, said:

This change is fantastic news for our customers, who can now benefit from the servicing expertise of a Lotus retailer for even less money. We’re driving down the cost of ownership and saving people money.

Lotus residuals have already been improving since Geely took over, and strong residual gains in the last year will be bolstered by these cost reductions for owners.