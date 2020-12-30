Owners of Electric Cars – From VW ID.3 to Hyundai KONA Electric – WON’T go back to ICE

A new survey by Zap-Map of owners of electric cars reveals that more than 90 per cent are so happy with their EVs that they would not consider returning to an ICE car.

There’s no denying that the future for cars is electric propulsion of one form or another, although how effective that’s going to be at reducing CO2 emissions, at least in the short to medium term, is debatable.

But it’s what governments around the world have decided is the only direction to go (just as diesel power was a few years ago) so over the next decade the number of electric cars on the road is going to grow. But are those who’ve already switched to EVs happy with their decision?

According to a new survey by Zap-Map of some 2,000 owners/drivers of EVs, 91 per cent said they would never return to an ICE car, just 1 per cent were hankering for a return to ICE and the rest weren’t sure.

RAC spokesperson Rod Dennis said:

While the challenge is often convincing owners of petrol and diesel vehicles to switch to an electric vehicle in the first place, this data shows that once people have done so they seldom look back – which is also positive news for manufacturers that are investing heavily in electric vehicles and cleaner technology.

The survey included owners/drivers of both BEVs and PHEVs, with 73 per cent first time owners of cars with a plug, with the most satisfied group those with a VW ID.3, Kia Niro PHEV and BMW 3 Series PHEV (all 100 per cent satisfied with their car), Tesla Model 3 and Kia e-Niro (96 per cent) and Hyundai Kona Electric (94 per cent).

It’s clear those surveyed were very happy with their electric buys, and we’d be the firts to admit that, although a different experience to an ICE car, an EV is an appealing drive, especially for the boring bits.

But it would have been helpful to know just how many of those surveyed were single car owners/drivers.