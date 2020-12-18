Pagani Huayra Tricolore celebrates the ‘Italian Red Arrows’ – just as the Zonda Tricolore did

There’s a new Pagani Huayra on offer as Pagani resurrects the Tricolore moniker for a run of three Huayras at £6 million each.

Pagani doesn’t make a huge number of cars, and it’s managed to continue finding deep-pocketed petrolheads to fork out daft amounts of money for its cars since the first Pagani Zonda c12 21 years ago.

Just about a decade ago the Zonda officially gave way to the Pagani Huayra (with Cars UK the first to exclusively reveal the new Huayra), although Pagani will still build you a Zonda if you really want to, and if you can afford it.

But with the Huayra expected to make way for a new generation of Paganis before long, Pagani has gone down the same route as they did with the Zonda – where they delivered the Zonda Tricolore as a sort of swansong – with a new Huayra Tricolore.

Paying homage to the Frecce Tricolori—the Italian take on the Red Arrows – it comes with 829bhp and 811lb/ft from its AMG 6.0 litre V12, with power, as usual, sent to the back wheels through a 7-speed sequential ‘box.

The Tricolore gets adorned with the Frecce Tricolori’s colours, gets a new front bumper, big front splitter, part-blue 20″ and 21″ alloys, and a set of white and blue bespoke seats, just like the Zonda Tricolore.

Pagani are building just three of these Huayra Frecce Tricoloris, with each costing £6 million including the VAT, five times the cost of the original Zonda Triclore.

Which seems completely bonkers.