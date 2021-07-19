Peugeot 108 UPDATED for 2021 ahead of the 108’s – and Citroen C1’s – demise

The Peugeot 108, Peugeot’s City Car sibling to the Citroen C1 and Toyota Aygo, is updated for 2021 ahead of the end of production.

Toyota, Citroen and Peugeot have been building a trio of City cars – the Toyota Aygo, Citroen C1 and Peugeot 108 – since 2005 in the Czech Republic.

But as cars for the City Car market get harder and harder to turn a profit on – and especially if they go electric – Peugeot and Citron are swerving another generation, leaving the Czech Plant to turn out just Toyotas from next year, with a new Toyota Aygo already previewed by the Aygo X Prologue Crossover Concept.

Ahead of the 108’s demise – although it could perhaps return using Fiat 500 underpinnings at some point – Peugeot is updating it for 2021, and taking away options.

Instead of the choice of three-door and five-door 108s, buyers will now only be able to get the 108 as a five-door in a choice of Active, Allure, and Collection trim levels, but there are a couple of new paint options – Ural White and Galaxite Grey.

Opt for the 108 Collection and you’ll now get body-coloured handles, 15″ alloys with orange centre caps, new Orange Maya Line Jusa trims with Yellow Sun stitching, with Active models continuing with White Line Jusa interior trims and a Charcoal Grey ambience and Allure models Gloss Black centre console ambience.

Nothing changes under the skin, with the 108 powered by 1.0-litre three-pot and five-speed manual, with prices starting from £13,320.