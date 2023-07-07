Peugeot 208 and electric e-208 UPDATED yet again

Peugeot has updated the 208 and its electric sibling, the e-208, with cosmetic tweaks, interior titivations and mild-hybrid engines.

Peugeot only revealed an update for the 208 and e-208 less than a year ago, and that was just eight months after a previous update.

But despite that, they’re back again with updates for both ICE and EV 208s, which must be working because the 208 was the biggest seller across Europe in 2022, dethroning the VW Golf which had held the title since 2007.

The noticeable update to the exterior of the 208 is a new headlight design with the ‘Claw’ signature tweaked to make the 208 look wider, and tweaks to the grille and bumper, new horizontal rear lights, new alloys and a couple of new colours – Agueda Yellow and Selenium Grey.

Model choices are now Active, Allure and GT, with Active models getting an interior with analogue instruments and 3.5″ colour screen, whilst Allure and GT get a 10″ digital screen, and all with 10″ infotainment and separate controls for HVAC.

Engine options now include a Mild Hybrid PureTech with either 100bhp or 136bhp with six-speed auto, as well as the current 208’s 1.2-litre three-pot with 75bhp or 99bhp and manual ‘boxes.

Nothing changes for the electric e-208 under the skin since last year’s update with a 51kWh battery promising official range of 248 miles.

No prices yet for the updated 208 and e-208, but it seems inevitable they’ll be higher than the current models.