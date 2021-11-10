Peugeot 3008 and 5008 SUVs get a bit of an update

The Peugeot 3008 and 5008 SUVs are getting a bit of an update for 2022, with some small cosmetic tweaks and new equipment.

There was a time when the Peugeot 3008 was a perfectly capable, but somewhat fugly and stoic MPV come Crossover. But then Peugeot turned it into an SUV, and an appealing and able SUV at that.

That was five years ago – the same year the bigger Peugeot 5008 morphed into an SUV too – and both have been successful and racked up umpteen awards in the process.

There have been updates for the 3008 and 5008 since, but Peugeot is back for another fiddle with its two SUV offerings, although, wisely, without messing much with a winning formula.

The range for both the 3008 and 5008 now consists of Active Premium, Allure, Allure Premium, GT and GT Premium, with the GT and GT Premium getting bigger alloys, black roof and sports seats.

Other cosmetic tweaks are tiny, with black mirror caps on non-GT models, half leather with copper stitching for the GT models, both of which get Peugeot’s 12.3″ digital cockpit with 10″ infotainment.

Engine choices for the 3008 are 128bhp 1.2-litre three-pot and 128bhp 1.5-litre four-pot, with higher trim models also available with 1.6-litre PHEV powertrains with either 222bhp or 296bhp. The 5008 offers the same engine range (but no PHEV), plus a 178bhp 4-pot diesel.

Prices for the 3008 start at £27,905 and top out at £46,710, and the 5008 starts at £30,360 rising to £41,190.