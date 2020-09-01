Peugeot 3008 SUV gets a bit of a facelift and a TECH tweak

The Peugeot 3008 SUV gets a facelift to bring it up to date, as well as some tech updates, and is available with petrol, diesel and hybrid powertrains.

It was a bit of a master stroke by Peugeot to turn the 3008 MPV in to an SUV, immediately taking the 3008 from quirky French MPV to stylish and appealing family SUV.

That was back in 2016, since when Peugeot has managed to flog some 800,000 3008s, proving how good the move from MPV to SUV was. But now it’s time to update the 3008 as time has passed and competition increases, so in come the usual titivations, tweaks and tech upgrades.

With all those sales under its belt, Peugeot was never going to do anything as radical as they did in 2016 with the 3008, so the cosmetic tweaks are quite subtle.

At the front there’s new headlights and a new frameless grille, with LED tail lights as standard out back, and a new ‘foggy mode’ for the headlights which does the job of fog lights without actually having any.

There are plenty of new tech bits too, including night vision, adaptive cruise, cleverer road sign recognition, a new 12.8″ instrument panel with the latest i-Cockpit, 10″ infotainment and a choice of Normal, Sport and Eco modes for ICE cars and Electric, Hybrid and Sport modes for the plug-in hybrid versions.

There are two plug-in hybrid options, with the GT Hybrid4 getting 4WD and 296bhp and the 3008 Hybrid FWD and 222bhp, with both promising mid-30s EV range, the Puretech 130 with 1.2 litre three-pot and Puretech 180 with a 1.6 litre four pot as the petrol options, and the BlueHDi 130 with 1.5 litre diesel.

Trim levels change a bit with Active, Allure and Gt on offer with added ‘Packs’ to up the spec – a bit like Volvo’s ‘Pro’ trim – and a Black Pack, which does what it says on the tin, for the GT models too.

The new Peugeot 3008 will go on sale before the end of the year with first customer cars expected in early 2021. Expect prices to rise a bit.