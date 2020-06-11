Peugeot 308 gets the tiniest of tweaks for 2020

The Peugeot 308 gets a small facelift for 2020 ahead of an all-new 308 in 2022, with some small cosmetic and tech changes and new alloys.

The Peugeot 308 has been with us since 2014, with a couple of updates along the way, so you may think it’s time for a new 308.

But an all-new 308 is probably a couple of years away, so Peugeot has decided the the still really rather good 308 needs a bit of a facelift to see it through to an all-new model. But it really is the smallest of ‘facelifts’.

The fact that Peugeot’s headlines for the updated 308 are a new colour option – Vertigo Blue (in the photo above) – and two new alloy wheel designs tells you how ‘comprehensive’ this update for the 308 is.

But as well as the new colour and alloy choices, Peugeot has also fitted the 308 with their 10″ i-Cockpit – which is actually very good – and gets all the latest developments already found on the new 208, as well as a gloss finish to emulate the look of a smartphone.

Engine options are Peugeots 1.2 PureTech petrol in 100 and 130 guise and the 1.5 BlueHDi in the same 110 and 130 specs, with a standard six-speed manual across the range and an eight-speed auto option for the 130 models. There’s also the 1.6 litre petrol for the GTi.

Three trim levels are available and can be up-specced by adding a Premium Pack (except the GTi) to add more comfort and titivated looks, you can also spec a Black Pack option that turns all the chrome to gloss black and there’s an 18″ wheel option too.

The 2020 Peugeot 308 is now on sale, not just at Peugeot’s UK dealers but online too.