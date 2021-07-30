Peugeot 308 SW (Estate) costs from £25,200, £1,200 more than the 308 Hatch

The new Peugeot 308 SW costs from £25,200 in the UK – £1,200 more than the 308 Hatch – with five trim levels and two PHEV options.

Having revealed the new 308 Hatchback in March, Peugeot added to its 308 offerings with the new 308 SW (that’s an Estate in English) revealed last month. And now it’s open for reservations ahead of arriving with customers in early 2022.

Just like the 308 Hatach, the 308 SW is a bigger, bolder and cleverer car than its predecessor and comes with a choice of ICE and PHEV powertrains.

The ICE 308 SW options are a three-pot petrol and a four-pot diesel – both with 128bhp – and a pair of PHEV options, both with a 109bhp electric motor powered by a 12.4kWh battery and total output of either 176bhp or 222bhp and an official EV range of 37 miles.

Entry-level trim for the 308 SW is Active Premium which comes with 16″ alloys, Eco LED headlights, auto wipers, rear LED lights, 10″ Peugeot i-Cockpit, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and rear parking sensors.

Next up is the 308 SW Allure which adds 17″ alloys, posher upholstery, ambient lighting, 40/20/40 rear seats, 3D Nav with live updates, i-Connect voice, front parking sensors, 180 reversing camera and Active Safety Brake, with Allure Premium trim upping the ante with Drive Assist Pack, Active Blind Spot, Wireless phone charging and posher 17″ alloys.

Sporty 308 SWs start with the 308 SW GT which comes with 18″ ‘Kamakura’ alloys, a different grille, a bit of a body kit, bi-tone roof rails, full Matrix LED headlights and LED 3D taillights, Clean Cabin Tech, 3D i-Cockpit, 3D HUD, Driver Sport Pack and optional Focal Premium HiFi Sound.

Push the boat out for the GT Premium model and you also get 18″ ‘Portland’ alloys, heated front seats (with massage for the driver), Driver Assist Pack Plus, Visio Park 3 with 360 camera and semi-auto parking, and kick-to-open tailgate.

Peugeot is now happy to take your reservations for the new 308 SW, with prices starting at £25,200 for the Active Premium 1.2L PureTech 130 EAT8 S&S 8-speed automatic, rising to £40,000 for the GT Premium HYBRID 225 e-EAT8 8-speed automatic. Deliveries don’t start until early 2022.