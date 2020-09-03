Peugeot 5008 gets UPDATED to match the updates for the 3008

Peugeot follows the recent update for the 3008 with a similar raft of updates for the 5008, with new looks and extra technology.

Earlier this week we revealed the updates to the Peugeot 3008 to keep it fresh and up to date, so having updated the 3008, Peugeot now throw broadly the same updates at its big brother – the Peugeot 5008.

Having turned from a bit of a guppy-faced MPV in to an SUV back in 2016, the 5008 has still managed to fulfil the MPV role too thanks to its decent seven-seat layout, but tapped in to the endless yearning car buyers have for SUVs by raising its ride height and donning more butch bodywork.

So having come up with a successful formula for the 5008, Peugeot aren’t messing too much with the looks, just taking what they have done with the 3008 – which had its own SUV-morphing moment a few years back – and applied them to the 5008.

That means a new frameless grille and bumper design, and LED lights across the trims with the ‘Fog Mode’ function on higher models, whilst at the back it’s new LED taillights and sequential indicators.

Inside is Peugeot’s latest i-cockpit with 12.3″ digital instrument panel and a 10″ infotainment screen, frameless rear-view mirror, Night Vision, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Position Assist and more, with Aplle CarPlay and Android Auto on most models.

Engine options are Puretech 1.2 and 1.6 litre petrols and diesels the 1.5 and 2.0 litre BlueHDi, with trim levels are active, Active Premium, Allure, Allure Premium, GT and GT Premium, with a Black Pack available on the GT models.

The updated Peugeot 5008 will arrive in UK showrooms in the coming months.