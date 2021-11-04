Peugeot 508 gets a bit of a titivate and more upmarket model choice

Peugeot updates the 508 and 508 Estate with cosmetic tweaks and revised model range to deliver more upmarket specs.

It’s getting on for four years since the current Peugeot 508 arrived, complete with new ‘Fastback’ looks and, a bit later, a performance model with the 508 Sport Engineered.

Now it’s time for an update for the 508 range, and Peugeot has titivated the looks a bit and culled the Allure trim as buyers seem to want better-specced 508s.

The cosmetic tweaks aren’t huge, but all models now come with black door mirrors instead of body-coloured ones, the grille on the GT models goes from chrome to black, and all models from Allure on up get LED headlights.

The starting point is the 508 Active Premium which gets 16″ alloys, auto lights and wipers, clothe trim, parking sensors and reversing camera, as well as 12.3″ i-Cockpit, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Peugeot Safety Pack. Prices start at £28,215 for the 1.2-litre PureTech.

Allure Premium 508s add 17″ alloys, fake leather and cloth trim, upgraded i-Cockpit, 3D Nav, Safety Pack Plus, and Driver Assist Pack (prices from £30,365).

The 508 GT (from £30,815) comes with 18″ alloys, ‘GT’ badging, chequered grille, ‘Claw Effect’ LED taillights and blue ambient lighting, with GT Premium adding optional 19″ alloys, fake leather and Alcantara trim, electric heated front seats, Focal Sound, 360 HD camera and auto parking assist (from £33,015).

The range-topping 508 Sport Engineered (£from £53,995) gets 20″ alloys, a choice of Nera Black, Selenium Grey or Pearlescent White paint jobs, Active Suspension, Driver Assist Pack Plus, Mistral Nappa Leather with Alcantara seats complete with heating and massage in the front and Wireless phone charging.

Engine options are the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel on all except the 508 Sport Engineered, with Hybrid 225 e-EAT offered on Allure Premium, GT and GT Premium too, and the 508 Sport engineered getting the Hybrid4 360CH PHEV with 360bhp.