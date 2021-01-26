Peugeot 508 Sport Engineered set to cost the thick end of £60,000 in the UK

The Peugeot 508 Sport Engineered, the first of a range of Peugeot Sport Engineered models, looks set to cost £60,000 in the UK.

It’s two years since the Peugeot 508 Sport Engineered Concept arrived as a 400bhp performance plug-in hybrid concept, previewing Peugeot’s intent to deliver range-topping Sport engineered models across its range.

That 508 Sport Engineered Concept turned in to a production 508 Sport Engineered last autumn, which came with almost as much power and most of the titivations of the concept. And now it’s started to go on sale in Europe, although at a pretty hefty price tag.

In Germany, the 508 PSE costs a smidge under £60k and the 508 PSE Estate a smidge over. Which puts it on a par with some strong ‘Premium’ competition like the electric Polestar 2 and AMG C43. Although, as a performance plug-in hybrid, it’s about on a par with Volvo’s S60 Polestar.

All that said, the 508 PSE does look promising with 355bhp and 384lb/ft of torque from its combination of a 2.0 litre ICE and a pair of electric motors, good for 0-62mph in 5.2 seconds and an official EV range of 26 miles.

Specs for the 508 PSE also look strong with those ‘Kryptonite’ headlights, butch body kit, wider track, variable dampers and big brakes.

It’s an appealing range-topper from Peugeot, especially the 508 PSE SW, but will its pricing wreck its appeal?