Peugeot going in to Classic Car Restoration – a Peugeot 205 GTi 1.9 the first

Peugeot is going in to Classic Car Restoration with Aventure PEUGEOT, with the first restoration project a Peugeot 205 GTi 1.9.

Car makers with a storied history find good business in restoring classic cars from their back catalogue – like Jaguar Land Rover Heritage – not only creating a useful revenue stream in the process but ensuring their historic cars survive. Although the restoration by a manufacturer will usually cost you a chunk more than using a Classic Car Specialist.

Most of the in-house restoration projects are by ‘premium’ car makers, but now Peugeot is joining in the classic restoration game with Aventure PEUGEOT, aiming to restore classic Peugeot’s back to prime condition.

The cars will be restored at the workshops of the Musée de l’Aventure PEUGEOT in Sochaux, France, and once completed will come with a Certificate of Authenticity before going on sale.

Peugeot say the museum’s specialists will restore cars to as-new condition using already obtained parts, traditional subcontractors and even 3D printing for stuff they can’t get hold of.

The first project is the restoration of the iconic (and it really is) Peugeot 205 GTi 1.9, a car so good it’s still compared to modern hot hatches (including the very good Peugeot 308 GTi 270) despite only boasting 126bhp when new, but its chuckability and loveability made it a really terrific little car.

From next year Peugeot are up for restoring your tired and jaded Peugeot Classic too, so if that floats your boat then have a look here.