Polestar 4 grabs Car Design of the Year gong, beating the Kia EV9 and Volvo XC30

The new electric Polestar 4 is voted Production Car Design of the Year, with the runners-up the Kia EV9 and Volvo EX30.

Car Design is a pretty subjective thing, and if you ask groups of 16 people to pick their favourite design you’ll probably find each group chooses a different car.

But if you ask a group of 16 car designers to pick their favourite car design of the year, you’ll probably end up with a lot of agreement as they’re more interested in the latest design trends, rather than the looks per se.

This explains, to a degree, why half of the 16 panellists of the Car Design News Car Design of the Year concluded that the new Polestar 4 was the best-designed car of the year. Although we have to admit that from the 10 contenders it probably deserves its accolade.

The panellists are drawn from designers at eight major motor companies – and not allowed to vote for cars in their own group – and declared the Polestar 4 was best followed by the Kia EV9 and Volvo XC30 (full finalists list below).

Polestar’s design director, Max Missoni, said:

We strive for the less obvious, the more intellectual approach. In 2024 we will deliver Polestar 4 – and Polestar 3 – around the world, and so with two more cars added to our line-up we will see a pivotal year for the brand. It’s such an exciting time for us.

Car Design of the Year Finalists

1. Polestar 4

2. Kia EV9

3. Volvo EX30

4. Jeep Avenger

5. HiPhi Y

6. Lamborghini Revuelto

7. Ford Explorer

8. Zeekr 009

9. Aion Hyper SSR

10. MG Cyberster