Polestar Precept (Polestar 4) top priority for Polestar’s expanding UK R&D

Volvo’s Polestar brand is expanding its UK R&D with the top priority being the development of the Polestar Precept into the Polestar 4.

Polestar arrived as a spin-off brand from Volvo with the limited-run hybrid Polestar 1 a halo offering, followed by the Polestar 2, an EV aimed directly at Tesla’s Model 3.

In the pipeline is the Polestar 3 as a large SUV based on the next-generation platform for the Volvo XC90, due in 2022, and that will be followed by the Polestar 4, a production take on last year’s Polestar Precept Concept.

The task of developing the Polestar 4 will, in large part, be down to Polestar’s UK R&D centre which, in the last year, has doubled in size to 250 and will expand beyond 500 in the coming years.

Pete Allen, Head of Polestar UK R&D, said:

Precept is a statement of intent for the brand in terms of design, technology and sustainability. The production car will take an important step on the journey towards climate neutrality, and ours will be the team that delivers that.

Based at the MIRA Technology Park, Polestar’s R&D Hub has access to advanced battery testing and the MIRA test track, and will work with the R&D team in Sweden to develop engineering solutions for the Precept.

Polestar Precept Concept Video

Polestar Precept Photo Gallery

Polestar Precept Polestar Precept Polestar Precept Polestar Precept Electric Polestar Precept Polestar Precept Polestar Precept Polestar Precept Polestar Precept