Polestar Precept REVEALED – it’s not an electric ‘Volvo’ SUV, but it’s probably the Polestar 4

The Polestar Precept has been revealed as an electric four-door GT previewing the future direction of Polestar and perhaps previewing a Polestar 4.

When we had the tease for the Polestar Precept a few days ago, we mused on whether it would be a look at the Polestar 3 SUV, or something else. It’s something else.

At the simplest level, the Polestar Precept is a four-door electric GT, with a new design language but still with hints of Volvo about it, perhaps a Polestar take on the Volvo S90 and, maybe, previewing the Polestar 4.

The Volvo bits remain with stuff like the stylised ‘Thor’ lights at the front, but the nose – Polestar call it the SmartZone – looks to be a glass cover for a whole raft of sensors and cameras to make the Polestar’s tech work, and a LIDAR pod on the roof too.

Aerodynamics, even more important when it comes to range on an EV than on an ICE, features heavily, with cameras instead of door mirrors, and a ‘wing’ on the bonnet improves airflow.

Inside is an Android takeover with a Google HMI housed in a 15″ portrait screen and 12.5″ driver display reacting with eye-tracking and proximity sensors, with ‘Woke’ alive and well with seat covers made from PET bottles, headrests from recycled cork and carpets created from old fishing nets.

Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, said:

Precept is a declaration, a vision of what Polestar stands for and what makes the brand relevant. The car is a response to the clear challenges our society and industry face. This is not a dream of a distant future, Polestar Precept previews future vehicles and shows how we will apply innovation to minimise our environmental impact.

The Polestar Precept will be on display at the Geneva Motor Show next week.

Polestar Precept Photo Gallery