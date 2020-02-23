Polestar Precept TEASED – is this the Polestar 3 ELECTRIC Volvo SUV?

The Polestar Precept is teased ahead of a reveal later this month, either previewing the electric Polestar 3 based on a Volvo SUV, or future design direction.

It’s almost exactly a year since the Polestar 2 was revealed – with the range-topping Polestar 2 Launch Edition EV costing £49,900 – adding to the range-topping Polestar 1 from Volvo’s now standalone Performance Brand and, supposedly, creating the ‘Bookends’ for the Polestar range.

That means that whatever comes next, and in future, from Polestar will sit between the Polestar 1 and Polestar 2, and we know – because Polestar has said so – that the next model to come will be the Polestar 3, and it will be an electric SUV and, because Polestar’s underpinning are all Volvo platforms, have a Volvo Platform at its heart.

Logically, that tells us that the Polestar 3 will be a Polestar take on the new Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge, and its CMA Platform, although Polestar could surprise us by using the bigger SPA Platform, used by Volvo’s 60 and 90 Series cars, to deliver a bigger electric SUV before Volvo does.

So what to make of a tease for the Polestar Precept (above) Polestar are planning to reveal online at the end of the week and take to Geneva?

Well, Polestar are planning to showcase a new HMI interface for its cars using Google’s Android and lots of toys to show what’s coming, so they could perhaps be wrapping that up in the new Precept Concept (the clue’s in the name) to showcase a divergent design direction for the future too as it seeks to differentiate itself visually from Volvo.

Or, the Polestar Precept could simply be a concept take on the Polestar 3 SUV which is expected to debut alter this year.

Polestar aren’t saying, but we’ll soon know.