Polestar – Volvo’s Electric Performance offshoot – to open at London’s Westfield White City in October

Volvo’s electric car offshoot – Polestar – will open its first ‘Polestar Space’ in the UK in October, located at the Westfield Shopping Centre in West London.

We’ve had lots of noise around Polestar as Volvo’s now standalone brand for electric cars, from the launch of the Polestar 1 – which was actually a high-end plug-in hybrid – to the launch of the promisingly impressive Polestar 2 more recently.

You might have expected Polestar to annex a lump of Volvo dealerships to build their presence, but instead they’re going the ’boutique’ route with ‘Polestar Spaces’ in high foot traffic areas like shopping centres to get in front of buyers.

But as we reported last year, the first Polestar Space in the UK is being opened and run by Endeavour Automotive, a well-established Volvo main dealer, so the ties to the Volvo network are still there, and no doubt handy for service and aftersales.

At the time we reported the story we did point out that Endeavour already run a similar ’boutique’ operation with Hyundai at London’s Westfield Stratford, and their new venture is also a Westfield Shopping Centre, this time the one in White City.

Polestar COO, Jonathan Goodman, said:

It was obvious that our first Space in the UK had to be in the country’s capital, and the high-footfall and high quality location of Westfield London was an easy choice for us. With the first customer Polestar 2 cars soon to land in the country, the next step in the journey is to open our first retail space and continue to engage with our growing customer base.

Endeavour will open the Westfield Polestar Space in October 2020.