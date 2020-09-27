Polestar – Volvo’s ‘Sporty Electric’ Brand – CONFIRMS Precept Concept for production

The Polestar Precept Concept – a large electric saloon from Volvo’s sporty electric brand – will go in to production – but not until 2023.

Back in February, before the world closed its doors to try and contain Covid, Volvo’s sporty electric brand Polestar revealed the Polestar Precept Concept, destined for the Geneva Motor Show a few weeks later.

But the Precept never got to Geneva because, just three days after Polestar revealed it, the Geneva Motor Show was cancelled, the first high-profile motoring victim of the Covid lockdown.

But, perhaps an early indication of the importance of the Precept to Polestar, they were back with more photos and a video of the Precept in April. And now Polestar has announced the Precept is going in to production – but not until 2023.

Depending on when it actually arrives, the Precept could be the Polestar 4 – after the hybrid Polestar 1, Volvo-concept based Polestar 2 and the yet to arrive Polestar 3 SUV -but it could be Polestar 5, or Polestar 6 or…if it takes too long.

Aimed at the Tesla S – and similar in size – it will doubtless be based on the new SPA2 Platform Volvo will soon launch for its bigger cars, eschew ‘virgin’ plastics for stuff made from old bottles and fishing nets, a big battery, 300-mile plus range,a healthy power output and performance, an ‘Android’ interior and lots of tech.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said:

‘Stunning. Spectacular. Cutting-edge. We’d like to see it on the road!’ – this is what the press wrote about Precept and the public said, ‘We want it’, so we decided to build it. Now, Precept becomes an even stronger statement. We are committed to reduce the environmental impact of our cars and our business. The aim has to be climate neutrality, even though I recognise that is a long-term goal.

The Precept will be built in a new factory in China with the promise its production will have the lowest carbon footprint.

Expect more to come – for years before the Polestar Precept actually arrives.

Polestar Precept Concept Video

Polestar Precept Photo Gallery

