Porsche 718 Cayman 4.0 and Boxster 4.0 models now with seven-speed PDK option

The 4.0 litre six-cylinder Porsche Cayman and Boxster models can now be had with a seven-speed PDK gearbox, improving performance and economy.

If you want one of Porsche’s 718 models, the Bosxter and Cayman, at the top of the range with the 4.0 litre engine you have, until now, had to ‘settle’ for a manual ‘box. Which suits the cars perfectly.

But the days when an auto ‘box meant slower and slushier are long gone, and a clever auto – like Porsche’s PDK ‘box – is now more efficient and able to extract more performance than even the best of drivers with a magic left foot and lightening-quick arm.

So Porsche has bowed to the inevitable and announced a PDK option for the Cayman and Boxster 718 GTS 4.0 variants, and the 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4, which can now self-shift if you tick the right box and fork out an extra couple of grand.

If you do want the PDK then you’ll find the 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4 get to 62mph in 3.9 seconds, 0.5s quicker than the manual, and hits 124mph in 13.7 seconds, 0.4s quicker.

It’s a similar story for the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 which manage to cut 0.4 seconds off both the o-62mph and 0-124mph sprints, and all models manage to be slightly more economical.

The PDK option brings with it extra ‘tots’ too, with launch control to get off the line like a pro, and ‘Sport Response’ which works perfectly for a back road overtake by delivering everything it can for 20 seconds regardless of which mode you’re in.

The Spyder and GT4 also get a retuned limited-slip diff for more traction, and a new colour option – Python Green – and gold wheels are an option too.