Porsche 911 Carrera S and Carrera 4S now with manual gearbox option

The Porsche 911 Carrera S and Carrera 4S can now be optioned with a seven-speed manual gearbox, as well as a host of new options for 2020.

Still hankering for a manual gearbox option on the Porsche 911? Well, hanker no more as the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S and Carrera 4S can now be optioned with a third pedal if you really feel you can get a better drive out of a 911 by shifting yourself.

But if you think opting for a manual gearbox will save you a few bob, you’d be wrong. The prices for the Carrera S and Carrera 4S with self-shifters (£94,350 and £99,925) remains for the manual versions, although you do get Sport Chrono as standard.

Of course, you partly want the manual gearbox because performance is just so much better when you shift the cogs yourself. Isn’t it?

Actually, no it’s not, and it’ll take you 4.21 seconds to get to 62mph in the Carrera S, which is a whole half a second slower than it would if you hadn’t gone the manual route.

As well as adding the manual gearbox option for the 911, Porsche has also rolled out some new options to empty your wallet, including InnoDrive adaptive Cruise which can set the 911’s speed for up to a mile ahead based on data, and a new nose lifter called Smartlift which will jack up the front by 40mm to stop you tearing off the front splitter on speed bumps.

There’s also new noise-insulating glass on offer, some new posh paint jobs and a retro 930 leather package to go with your retro manual gearbox option.