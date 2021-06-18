Porsche 911, Cayenne, and Panamera getting NEW PCM 6.0 Infotainment

The Porsche 911, Cayenne, and Panamera get new 6.0 Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with additional functionality.

It’s rapidly getting to the point where infotainment and connectivity are almost more important to car buyers than the car itself, and the compulsion to be ‘connected’ and access to the ‘joys’ of the smartphone a big part of the buying process.

We lost count of the number of moaning emails we had about Jaguar Land Rover’s ‘clunky and laggy’ infotainment (pre-Pivi Pro), and this desire for high-end infotainment systems as good as the best Smartphones sees no sign of ending.

Now it’s Porsche’s turn to update their infotainment to bring more of what buyers are demanding, with a new version of Porsche Communication Management (PCM) – version 6.0 – heading for the Porsche 911, Cayenne, and Panamera this summer.

Decent though Porsche’s PCM has always been, it’s always seemed slightly behind the curve on functionality, but much of that (although not all) is addressed with version 6.0.

Finally, Porsche decides that not all Porsche owners use Apple, so Android Auto arrives with PCM 6.0, although you’re still going to have to plug it in as it’s not wireless.

But Apple connectivity is wireless, and PCM 6.0 brings with it the integration of Apple Music, with the ability to link Apple ID to the car with the Porsche Connect App.

Porsche’s voice pilot, “Hey Porsche”, now understands natural voice – if you say ‘I’m cold’ it’ll turn up the heat, for example – and the new hardware and software makes Nav calculations much quicker, and a new Soundtrack My Life app from Porsche Digital will create an appropriates playlist in real-time, and the infotainment system will get OTA updates as more functionality is added.