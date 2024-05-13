Porsche 911 HYBRID debut on 28 May 2024

Porsche has finished testing the hybrid version of the 911 and will debut the electrified version on 28 May 2024.

It was always inevitable that the Porsche 911 would resort to electric help to keep emissions in check, but also to boost performance. And now it’s almost here – the new Porsche 911 Hybrid.

Announced to debut on 28 May, Porsche has now finished testing the Hybrid in Urban traffic, on country roads and on track and has revealed it’s 8.7 seconds quicker around the Nurburgring than its predecessor whilst equipped with standard road tyres plus Aero Kit with fixed rear wing. Although we’re not entirely sure which model Porsche considers is the Hybrid’s predecessor.

Frank Moser, 911 VP, said:

For the first time in our icon’s 61-year history, we are installing a hybrid drive system in a roadgoing 911. This innovative performance hybrid makes the 911 even more dynamic. We left nothing to chance during development and tested the new 911 under all sorts of conditions all over the world. From the freezing cold to scorching heat, as was the case during the final stages of testing in Dubai. Whether at a high drivetrain load in the demanding conditions of mountain passes or in the stop-and-go traffic of an urban environment, the new 911 has mastered even the most difficult challenges with aplomb. All in all, our engineers and test drivers clocked up more than five million kilometres of development driving.

The new 911 Hybrid’s reveal will come alongside a mid-life refresh reveal for the 911, and although it’s clear the Hybrid will be more powerful we’ve yet to have confirmation of motor output of total output.