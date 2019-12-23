Porsche 911 Speedster is the LAST 991 Porsche 911 off the production line

More than a year since the arrival of the Porsche 911 992, the last 991 model 911 rolls off the production line – a Porsche 911 Speedster.

It’s more than a year since the 992 version of the Porsche 911 was first revealed, although only as the 911 S and 4S coupe to start with.

But a couple of months late the 992 versions of the 911 Cabriolet were also revealed, so you might have expected that production of the 991 versions of the 911 would have ended some time ago. But you’d be wrong.

In fact, the very last 991 version of the Porsche 911 has only just rolled off Porsche’s production line, and it’s a Porsche 911 Speedster, heading for a customer in the USA, eight years after the 991 911s were first launched.

In the intervening eight years, Porsche has built 233,450 991 versions of the 911, making it the most successful incarnation of the 911 – which has been with us since 1963 – with a plethora of variants delivered during that time.

Aside from the firts revealed 991 911 Coupe, the 911 Cabriolet arrived in 2012, followed by the 911 Targa with its big hoop instead of B-pillars and a removable roof section.

That was followed by the 991 911 Turbo and the 911 R as well as the 911 T and 911 GT3, with tghe most powerful 911 arriving as the 911 GT2 RS and naturally-aspirated GT3 RS.

Finally, to mark Porsche’s 70th anniversary, the 911 Speedster arrived as the last variant of the 991 series of 911s, and it, appropriately, is the last of the 991s to be built.

Here’s to eight years of the Porsche 911 992.