Porsche 911 Targa TEASED as Porsche readies the 992 Targa for a reveal next week

The 992 Porsche 911 Targa will be revealed online next week as Porsche adds to the new 911 range with the retro 911 Targa.

No one can accuse Porsche of not offering enough choice in the 992 version of the 911 but, just when you thought we’d run out of regular 911 versions to reveal, along comes another – the new Porsche 911 Targa.

Porsche resurrected the 911 Targa back in 2014, delivering a more streamlined Targa option which didn’t necessitate you getting hands-on to remove the roof, but retaining the curved back screen and silver ‘hoop’. And, judging by the teaser image (above) of the new 911 Targa, it looks like the 992 911 is in for the same treatment.

Exactly which 911 models will come in for the Targa treatment we don’t yet know, but the 991 Targa was available as a Carrera, Carrera 4, Carrera S and Carrera 4 S, as well as a GTS, it seems reasonable to expect much the same for the 992, although we may have to wait a bit for the GTS as it’s not yet officially around as a 992. But that won’t be long either.

The new 991 Targa was due to debut at the Beijing Motor Show, but that’s been cancelled, and in Europe at the Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. But that’s been cancelled too.

So instead, Porsche are promising a glitzy reveal for the new 911 Targa online on Monday (May 18).