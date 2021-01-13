Porsche Boxster 25 Limited Edition CELEBRATES the Boxster’s quarter of a century

The Porsche Boxster is 25 years old and to celebrate we get the Porsche Boxster 25 Years, a limited Edition Boxster based on the Boxster GTS.

For those of us a little longer in the tooth, the realisation that it’s 25 years since the Porsche Boxster arrived – keeping Porsche viable until the Cayenne arrived to transform its finances – is a little sobering.

But 25 years it is since the Boxster’s arrival, so Porsche isn’t going to lose the opportunity to celebrate with a limited edition model. And here it is – the Porsche Boxster 25 Years.

Based on what is arguably the best Boxster you can buy (if you ignore price) – the Porsche Boxster GTS 4.0 – the Boxster 25 Years also takes influence from the original Boxster Concept Porsche used to introduce their then new car.

That means a GT Silver Metallic paint job with Bordeaux leather and red fabric roof, and a set of really very good-looking ‘Coppery’ alloys (Porsche call the hue ‘Neodyme), with the required ‘Boxster 25’ moniker on the folding hood. If you must, you can also have Black or White paint.

Prices for the 1,250 Boxster 25 Year editions start at £72,670, some six grand more than a GTS but with equipment upgrades – including posh seats, Porsche Torque Vectoring and Porsche Dynamic Lighting – worth more than the price hike.

The Porsche Boxster 25 Limited Edition is now available to order.