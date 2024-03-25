Porsche Boxster and Porsche Cayman follow the Macan and are killed off in Europe

The Porsche 718 models – the Boxster and Cayman – are killed off in Europe due to new Cybersecurity regulations.

Back in December, we revealed that Porsche is ending sales of the ICE Macan in Europe due to new Cybersecurity regulations with which the Macan doesn’t comply.

That’s because it’s too old to have been built with more recent legislation in mind, and the cost to comply is too great to justify, especially with a new Electric Macan now on offer and the EU planning to end ICE production in the next decade completely.

Now, according to Motor1, it’s time for more culling of the Porsche range in Europe with Porsche revealing that production of the 718 models – Boxster and Cayman – is also ending for Europe for the same reason the Macan has been pulled.

The Boxster and Cayman aren’t quite as old as the Macan, but they’ve been around since 2016, so it makes even less sense to renew them as, certainly compared to Macn sales, they’re a relatively small part of Porsche’s total sales.

You will still be able to buy a Cayman or Boxster in Europe from stock, but it won’t even be legal to register one after July 1.

The good news is that the UK can still get the ICE Macan and the Boxster and Cayman will still be available here too, for a while at least, certainly until the 718 EVs arrive next year.