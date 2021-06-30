Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT REVEALED as Porsche turns the Cayenne Turbo up to 11

The Porsche Cayenne GT arrives as the most powerful Cayenne, with 631bhp and 627lb/ft of torque, good for 0-62mph in 3.3 seconds.

It’s nearly two decades since the Porsche Cayenne Turbo arrived to deliver an SUV with supercar performance and more than decent handling, since when the whole performance SUV market has exploded with offerings from every ‘Premium’ maker.

Now Porsche has decided to show the usurpers – Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX et al – who the daddy is with a new Cayenne, the Porsche Cayenne GT, available only as a Cayenne Coupe and already the holder of the SUV record at the Nurburgring.

The Turbo GT still uses a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, but in the GT it delivers 631bhp and 627lb/ft of torque, can sprint to 62mph in just 3.3 seconds and on to 186mph. So it’s quick. Proper supercar quick.

To go with the power boost, Porsche has also tweaked the air suspension so the GT sits 17mm lower, played with the PASM and PDCC, fitted bigger front wheels – which get increased negative camber – made huge ceramic brakes standard, beefed-up the auto ‘box and fitted a titanium sport exhaust.

Other titivations for the Turbo GT include splashes of ‘gold neodyme’ for the wheels, carbon fibre body kit, fixed rear spoiler, Porsche’s latest infotainment and lots of contrast stitching.

But how much does the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT cost? That’ll be £143,910, before you start ticking option boxes. But it’s still cheaper than a Bentayga, DBX or Urus.